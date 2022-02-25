Is she The One? Bachelor star Clayton Echard has a strong connection with Susie Evans. While the contestant made it to the top four and is heading to hometown dates, many fans want to know: Do Clayton and Susie get engaged?

Keep reading for season 26 finale spoilers!

Susie, 28, definitely leaves an impression on Clayton, 28, during hometown dates because she gets a rose, solidifying her place in the top three. After Serene Russell is eliminated, Susie, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia then jet off to Iceland for overnight dates with the former football player, according to Reality Steve.

ABC/John Medland

It’s still unclear if Clayton gets engaged or who his final two are, but fans are definitely rooting for Susie. She definitely seemed to be one of Clayton’s frontrunners when she was given the “Pretty Woman date” during her one-on-one during week 7, where she went on a huge shopping spree with the leading man. Past season winners, like Becca Kufrin, have also received this jealousy-inducing date.

Several fans are hypothesizing that Clayton ends up with Rachel or Susie, based on the show’s edit thus far, but creator Mike Fleiss alluded to the idea that viewers might not see the Missouri native choose anybody during the finale.

“No one knows how it will end, cuz it ain’t over til it’s over! And it ain’t over,” he wrote on February 21, adding that the finale is “totally spoiler proof.”

While the executive has been known to exaggerate in the past, there have been multiple seasons that have surprising endings. Some leads opt not to get engaged and instead continue dating their finalists, such as Matt James. There have been three seasons — Jason Mesnick, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Peter Weber — who proposed to their final contestant but later changed their minds and started a relationship with their runner-ups. A few leads have even left the reality dating show single, like Brad Womack.

It will be interesting to see how Clayton’s finale unfolds, but he teased that he “did find love” during season 26 in December 2021.

“You just don’t know what to expect when you step into a role like this,” he explained to E! News. “You think, ‘Well, OK, I’m mentally mature enough to handle this.’ Then, you get into it and you’re like, ‘How did I think I was going to be able to handle this? Dating this many women at one time.’”