ABC has reportedly found its newest suitor for The Bachelor season 26, and he’s a face not yet known to Bachelor Nation. Sources tell Variety that Clayton Echard, who is a contestant on Michelle Young‘s upcoming season of The Bachelorette, has scored the gig.

Fans are going to have to wait until Michelle’s season gets underway on October 19 to get their first impression of Clayton, who reportedly beat out fan favorites from Katie Thurston‘s recent Bachelorette season, including Greg Grippo, for the coveted title of The Bachelor.

Clayton was reportedly seen shooting promos in Missouri for what is apparently his upcoming season, E! News reported. Variety said that “multiple sources” confirmed to the publication that Clayton is ABC’s choice, but it won’t be announced for quite some time. Usually, the new Bachelor or Bachelorette is named during the show’s After the Final Rose special, which for Michelle’s season, would come sometime in December after she handed out her final rose to who is likely her new fiancé. ABC doesn’t comment on casting rumors.

Courtesy of Clayton Echard/Instagram

Not much is known about Clayton, as his profile for Michelle’s season hasn’t even been posted to the show’s site yet. He’s 28 years old and from Missouri. His Instagram profile’s bio reads: “Former freestyle rapper and washed-up athlete now trying his luck in orthopaedic sales.”

Clayton sure fits the bill of what a hunky Bachelor should look like. His page is filled with plenty of shirtless photos showing off his incredible six-pack abs. He noted, “Always good to be home,” in a 2019 Labor Day photo from Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, where he was hanging out with friends and family while boating … shirtless!

He’s a tall drink of water, as in nearly all his photos with other people, Clayton towers over everyone else. The hunk power lifts to keep his muscular physique and noted in one post that he needs to consume 6,000 calories per day to maintain his energy and nutrition. Per his Instagram, Clayton played football for the University of Missouri. The tight end was signed to the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 as an undrafted rookie. His stats were listed at a hunky 6’4”, 261 lbs. He took part in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

Clayton’s best friend appears to be his brother Nate, as they are seen in numerous photos together. It seems Nate lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Clayton has enjoyed trips to the Valley of the Sun to visit … and hike shirtless! Nate is just as handsome as his brother, which should make for some hot hometown visits if Clayton is indeed the new Bachelor!