The Bachelorette‘s Greg Grippo initially had “no regrets” about his blowout fight with Katie Thurston that caused him to remove himself from the show. But now, the hunk is saying that he “came off as an ass” after watching it back again.

“I sadly wasn’t looking at it through Katie’s lens in that exact moment,” Greg told Nick Viall during the August 10 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “Looking back on it, watching for the second time with all the viewers, yeah, it came off like an ass.”

“It came off like a petulant child at times and I regret it because, you know, at the end of the day, she didn’t deserve that,” he added, saying that he was projecting his insecurities and “it just wasn’t fair” to Katie.

In the August 2 penultimate episode of The Bachelorette, Greg had poured his heart out to Katie about his feelings toward her, professing his love for the 30-year-old. He shared the heartbreak of losing his father and told Katie, “I am in love with you. You just make me the happiest I’ve ever been. I see it with you. This is real to me. I haven’t been this vulnerable with anybody in my life.”

But all he got in response was the Washington native telling him, “I just love looking at you,” which completely set him off.

“I don’t give a f—k about the rose. I was just telling you that you filled a hole in my heart,” he told Katie, saying that he had reached his “breaking point.” His parting words were: “I deserve more than what I’ve been given on your side. I’m not happy here anymore. I’m done here.” The day after the episode aired, Katie posted an infographic about “gaslighting” to her Instagram Stories.

Katie ultimately gave her final rose to Blake Moynes, to whom she is now engaged. Things were just as heated when the Greg and Katie came face to face for their first time since their fight on After the Final Rose. “I fill a hole in your heart, yet you treated me the way you did. You spoke down to me. You didn’t even bother to say goodbye,” she said. “You say you love me, but I don’t even think you know what love is. Because that was a time I needed you the most and you ran away.”