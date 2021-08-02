Subtle shade? Bachelorette star Katie Thurston seemingly shaded contestant Greg Grippo ahead of their brewing drama on the reality dating show.

The Washington native, 30, shared a photo of herself via Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 1, that showed her walking in the sun while wearing a gorgeous dress and carrying a large purse.

Katie Thurston/Instagram

“To the Man Who Let Her Go” by Tyler Shaw played in the background. Some of the lyrics read, “I would never wanna hurt her / I would never wanna make her cry / Now I got the chance to make it right / She would never have to ask for / For me to make the time.”

“Your loss is mine to hold / So to the man who let her go / I’m thanking you the most, you the most,” the singer belts out in a different verse.

The lyrics seemed to point toward her finalist, 27, whom Katie has been subtly leaving out of her posts amid rumors they get in an explosive fight before the finale. Some followers also hypothesized that the leading lady was hinting that she may be currently single.

After Michael Allio’s exit during week 8, the TikTok influencer’s remaining contestants are Greg, Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze. Katie has posted several things about her top contestants throughout her season, but fans couldn’t help but notice Greg has been missing.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

On July 20, Katie shared two photos from the week 7 episode. The “Vent With Katie” podcast host posted an adorable photo from her group date with Blake, Michael, Justin and Andrew Spencer. However, instead of sharing a picture with Greg from their one-on-one date, the former Bachelor contestant chose a snapshot of her kissing a fish from their day together.

Prior to that, Katie “liked” then “unliked” a meme about Greg that alluded to him being on the show to find fame.

The image showed the New Jersey native standing with his head in his hands with the caption, “When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be the Bachelor and you’ve gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations.”

Greg’s sister, Samantha, left a comment slamming the Bachelor Nation star.

“@katiethurston likes this post but was such a supporter of removing the toxicity and mean girls when she was on Matt [James’] season,” Samantha wrote in a now-deleted comment, according to multiple outlets. “You’d think if those intentions [were] genuine she’d have just as much of an issue with this post as well. Really disappointed in this.”

