Season 17 of The Bachelorette is on its way — but filming for the series has already concluded. That means one big question is on fans’ minds: Is leading lady Katie Thurston engaged? Here’s what we know about the ABC personality’s relationship status since concluding her season of the dating show.

On April 29, the 30-year-old shared an Instagram Story video of herself in a green bikini without a ring on her wedding finger. “My family trying to find a ring,” she captioned the clip, in which she pretended to look around for something as she enjoyed time on a boat.

Katie Thurston/Instagram

While that makes it seems as though the Washington native did not get engaged during the finale, it is unclear exactly how the events of the season shook down, and it could just be meant to trick viewers. That being said, the bank marketing manager made it clear during the After the Final Rose special during season 25 of The Bachelor that she was determined to find a partner on the show.

“I’m ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind. I’m talking forever, my husband, and I’m in a place in my life where I feel like I’m the best version of me,” Katie told sports analyst Emmanuel Acho, who hosted the special following Chris Harrison‘s decision to step back from the franchise. “Honestly, I’ve seen it work before, why can’t it work for me?”

The former volleyball player had a connection with season 25 lead Matt James — but the pair split after a one-on-one date and she didn’t take it well.

“I just didn’t see that coming at all,” she said following the breakup. “And I just felt like the blood drain from my face when he started to tell me that I wasn’t getting the rose tonight. I was already picturing what it would be like to spend time with him at a football game with Tyler [Cameron] and his friends and my friends. Yeah, you start painting your future, only for it to be erased.”

However, she seemed to own the split in the first promo for her season, which was released on April 25. “I don’t regret being myself,” Katie asserted over clips from the dramatic end of their relationship. “I know what I deserve.” She also noted, “I never want to stop pursuing love.”

“I am who I am, and I wanna meet someone who knows who they are,” the Bachelorette star revealed at the end of the 30-second sneak peek. “My person’s still out there.” It seems even if she doesn’t find her dream guy on the series, Katie won’t stop looking.