Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s Spoilers for Season 17: Everything We Know

Looking for love! Bachelorette season 17 star Katie Thurston’s journey to find love begins on June 7, 2021, but there are already a lot of spoilers. We have the scoop on where the reality dating show is filming, which contestant received the first impression rose and more. Keep reading for the full scoop! Caution: All spoilers for season 17 are below.

The leading lady, 30, first appeared as a contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Fans fell in love with the quirky Washington native after she arrived at the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania with a vibrator in tow. That’s not to say she wasn’t serious about looking for her husband. Katie was unapologetically herself and became a voice in the house to stand up against bullying.

“Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her,” a season 17 press release from ABC reads.

She was announced as the Bachelorette during season 25’s After the Final Rose, along with Michelle Young, who will be the season 18 leading lady.

“I’m ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind. I’m talking forever, my husband, and I’m in a place in my life where I feel like I’m the best version of me,” Katie said while speaking with Emmanuel Acho, who filled in as host amid Chris Harrison stepping back from the franchise. “Honestly, I’ve seen it work before, why can’t it work for me?”

For her part, the brunette beauty is a “loving and committed partner,” according to her ABC bio. The TikToker is “looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally.”

A big change this season is that former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be hosting while Chris is on hiatus.

“We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” ABC confirmed in a statement on March 16. “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

