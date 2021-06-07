Finding Mr. Right! Bachelorette star Katie Thurston’s final four contestants may surprise you. Keep reading for season 17 spoilers, including her top guys, if she gets engaged and more.

The Washington native’s final four guys are Justin Glaze, Greg Grippo, Blake Moynes and Andrew Spencer, according to Reality Steve.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Probably most surprising is Blake, 30, who not only appeared last year during Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season but is also not named on Katie’s contestant roster. Traditionally, contestants who resurface during a separate season enter a few weeks in to stir up major drama, but it’s still unclear when the Canadian reality star enters the cast.

That being said, Blake and Katie, 30, do sound like they would make a great match, based on the contestant’s ABC bio from last season. “His dream woman is outdoorsy, beautiful and fun,” the wildlife manager’s bio previously read. “She has to have a goofy side and be OK with his self-described ‘potty mouth’ He says he has no problems talking about his emotions and wants a partner who will appreciate that he wears his heart on his sleeve.”

Less surprising in Katie’s final four is Greg, 27, because he reportedly receives the bank marketing manager’s first impression rose after stepping out of the limo. As for Andrew, 26, he actually has a connection to Bachelor Nation thanks to his cousin Clay Harbor, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

As for Justin, 26, he also sounds like a major catch. The contestant is “tall, handsome and has a great career in investment sales,” his ABC bio reads. “And for the cherry on top, he is also an extremely talented painter!’

It’s still unclear if and who Katie gets engaged to, but she clearly has a lot of great choices. The reality star has made it clear she’s looking for her partner in life.

“I’m ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind. I’m talking forever, my husband, and I’m in a place in my life where I feel like I’m the best version of me,” Katie said while speaking with host Emmanuel Acho, who filled in amid Chris Harrison’s hiatus, during After the Final Rose in March. “Honestly, I’ve seen it work before, why can’t it work for me?”

However, that doesn’t mean her journey to find love was completely smooth sailing. An insider told Life & Style in early June that season 17 is “drama-filled.”

“It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster for Katie. She doesn’t hold back and will tell it like it is. At one point, she threatened to quit the show. It really got to her and she couldn’t take it anymore,” the source explained. “She just walked away from cameras. She kept changing how she felt and her thoughts were all over the place. You will see later on this season how difficult it was for her.”

Good luck, Katie!