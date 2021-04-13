Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s First Impression Rose Winner Is Greg Grippo — Learn About the Contestant!

Early frontrunner? Bachelorette star Katie Thurston gave her first impression rose to a contestant who is a familiar face in Bachelor Nation. Keep reading to see the lucky guy who received the coveted night one token during season 17. Caution: Spoilers below!

The leading lady’s first impression rose goes to Greg Grippo, according to Reality Steve. The New Jersey native, 27, was actually first slotted to appear on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette but was bumped when many of the contestants were recast. It looks like it worked out for the best!

ABC/The Bachelorette/Facebook

Greg is three years younger than Katie, 30, and works as an account manager for digital marketing and tech staffing company Mondo, according to his LinkedIn. He began working there in November 2020.

He’s also a college athlete and was captain of the men’s basketball team at his alma mater Vermont St. Michael’s College, where he graduated with a BBA in 2016.

Hopefully Greg and the rest of the season 17 guys are there for the right reasons, because Katie is looking for someone to spend her life with.

“I’m ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind. I’m talking forever, my husband, and I’m in a place in my life where I feel like I’m the best version of me,” the Washington native said while speaking with Emmanuel Acho, who filled in as host for After the Final Rose amid Chris Harrison’s hiatus. “Honestly, I’ve seen it work before, why can’t it work for me?”

Greg isn’t the only familiar face fans may notice on the contestant list. Season 16 contestant Blake Moynes is reportedly trying his hand at love again with Katie.

Katie Thurston/Instagram

“A lot of you were speculating because of his silence on social media over the last week or so that perhaps he joined the season,” Ashley Iaconetti said about the Canadian stud, 29, on the April 1 episode of her and Ben Higgins‘ “Almost Famous” podcast. “We here exclusively have got the pictures to prove it. We did it. We confirmed it.”

We can’t wait to watch Katie’s journey to find love unfold!