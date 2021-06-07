Will you accept this final rose? Bachelorette Katie Thurston has over 30 contestants vying for her heart during season 17, but does she find Mr. Right? Keep reading for finale spoilers, who she picks, if she gets engaged and more!

The leading lady, 30, has been teasing fans on social media about her ending a lot since she wrapped filming. Considering she already had a large following on TikTok before appearing on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, it comes as no surprise she’s a social media pro.

ABC/Andrew Eccles

Greg Grippo and Blake Moynes, who previously appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season, make it to the top four, Reality Steve reported.

Greg, 27, was actually initially cast to appear on season 16 of The Bachelor with Blake but was bumped from the contestant roster when filming was postponed from March to July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The New Jersey native reportedly receives Katie’s first impression rose.

Some fans thought Katie’s final guy was John Hersey after the bank marketing manager visited Duke’s La Jolla, where the contestant worked as a bartender, while visiting friends in California. However, Reality Steve reported John doesn’t make it to the top eight.

It’s still unclear if and who Katie gets engaged to, but a source told Us Weekly in April that filming for season 17 wrapped a whole week early simply because the Washington native was decisive.

“Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing,” the source told the outlet, adding that filming “went great.”

It doesn’t mean her journey to find love was smooth sailing. An insider told Life & Style season 17 is “drama-filled.”

“It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster for Katie. She doesn’t hold back and will tell it like it is. At one point, she threatened to quit the show. It really got to her and she couldn’t take it anymore,” the source explained. “She just walked away from cameras. She kept changing how she felt and her thoughts were all over the place. You will see later on this season how difficult it was for her.”

The source added, “Like every season there’s a villain, guys who are on the show for the wrong reasons, guys who have a secret or some kind of scandal and surprises.”