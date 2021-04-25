Katie Thurston Says Her ‘Person Is Still Out There’ in 1st ‘Bachelorette’ Season 17 Promo

She’s ready to go! Bachelorette lead Katie Thurston declared that she knows her “person” is “still out there” in the first promo for season 17 of the hit ABC dating series.

“I don’t regret being myself,” the 30-year-old said over clips of her split from Bachelor alum Matt James during season 25. “I know what I deserve.” After several shots in multiple stunning outfits — including a “Be a Katie” T-shirt — the Washington native then asserted, “I never want to stop pursuing love.”

“I am who I am, and I wanna meet someone who knows who they are,” the bank marketing manager revealed at the end of the 30-second sneak peek. “My person’s still out there.” Katie’s role as the next Bachelorette was announced during season 25’s After the Final Rose special in March, along with Michelle Young, who will be the season 18 leading lady.

“I’m ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind. I’m talking forever, my husband, and I’m in a place in my life where I feel like I’m the best version of me,” the former volleyball player told sports analyst Emmanuel Acho, who filled in as host after Chris Harrison stepped back from his role in the franchise. “Honestly, I’ve seen it work before, why can’t it work for me?”

ABC

The same month, Katie spoke out about viewers who claimed they would refuse to watch her season of the reality series amid the longtime host’s absence. “I think they’re on the wrong side of history. It’s 2021,” Katie said on Good Morning America in March. “I support Chris and everything that he’s doing, and I think that this is the best decision. … I really feel like this is the big reset. There have been a ton of uncomfortable conversations, but important conversations.”

Former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are set to fill the hosting duties for Katie’s season as the 49-year-old continues to reflect on his comments about controversial Bachelor season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell during an interview with Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay.

Harrison called for “a little grace” and “compassion” for the Georgia native after photos of her attending an antebellum-themed party in 2018 resurfaced. Following the comments, Harrison announced he would be taking a hiatus from his role in the franchise in February.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET.