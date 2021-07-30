Sending signs? Fans think Bachelorette Katie Thurston shared a sexy lingerie thirst trap photo for ex Michael Allio following their split during week 8.

The Washington native, 30, tagged Michael, 36, on her Instagram Story to promote his appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. The next slide was a teaser to click through to an underwear-clad photo of the leading lady, who could be seen posing seductively in a black lace bra and matching panties.

Katie Thurston/Instagram

Some followers theorized that Katie tagged her former contestant so there would be a high chance for him to see her sexy photo.

“For real, we all know what Michael A. is doing right now,” one person responded in the comments. “Somebody check on Michael,” another user added.

During the July 26 episode, Michael, whose late wife Laura died in 2019 from cancer, and Katie ended things after the Ohio native had a heart-wrenching FaceTime conversation with his son James. The youngster asked why his dad “didn’t want to see him anymore,” which led Michael to self-eliminate.

“I always go back to that day when I had to say bye to Katie,” Michael reflected during an interview with Us Weekly following his season 17 exit. “It’s not something I wanted to do, but as a parent, [it was an] easy decision. I would do it a million times again, just like I did there without thinking twice.”

Michael added, “I knew when I had to make that decision, that I was leaving an opportunity to pursue an amazing life with someone that I care about and finding that person is really difficult.”

The L4 Project founder admitted it’s difficult as a parent to “balance time” with a significant other, your child and yourself. “How do I pursue that happiness? And a lot of times — and I’ve spoken with a lot of widowers and single parents — they’re scared to do that,” Michael said. “I understand it, like, a million times over because I still feel it. You give a little bit of time, it takes from something else.”

Rumors have been circulating that Michael is a top contender to become the next Bachelor. The casting Instagram page for the franchise, Bachelor Nation Casting, put a call out looking for “divorcees” and “single mothers” on July 27. Many users commented saying it seemed “obvious” they were looking for potential suitors for the single dad.

As far as if he would entertain being the leading man, Michael noted he just recently had his “heart broken” by Katie, and it’s been difficult for his family to watch the show.

“It’s weird for my in-laws and my family and friends to see me being intimate or kissing another woman outside of Laura,” he admitted. “It’s a challenge, but at the end of the day, they were all very supportive of me pursuing this journey because they knew that it excited me. I was kind of in, like, a rut before I jumped on this and they’re all loving people and they want me to be happy.”