The Most Shocking Moments From Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s ‘Men Tell All’ Special: Recap, Drama, More

Bachelorette star Katie Thurston’s Men Tell All special on Monday, July 26, brought the drama. A recap of the most shocking moments involve contestants Thomas Jacobs, Karl Smith, Hunter Montgomery and more.

The Men Tell All special was filmed on Thursday, July 15, and there were a few notable faces missing, including Thomas, Mike Planeta and finalists Greg Grippo and Blake Moynes. Of course, there were plenty of fan favorites in attendance like Andrew Spencer, Michael Allio and Connor Brennan.

Season 17 has been getting more intense as the weeks go on, especially considering Katie, 30, admitted she “[fell] in love more than once” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on June 7.

“Nothing’s off limits this season. Love is love, and I gotta do what I gotta do,” the Washington native admitted. While she stayed hush-hush about her current relationship status (see spoilers here), she was open about what goes down during fantasy suite dates.

“I have sex in the fantasy suites, so you heard it here first. We all know it happens, but no one’s talking about it!” Katie divulged.

“I’m embracing who I am, and if a guy can’t accept me being sex-positive or talking about sex, it’s just not gonna work out,” the TikTok star explained. “There are some people who are a little traditional and old school, but people around my age and younger, we’re here for it. It’s 2021, embrace your sexuality and be an empowered woman.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Katie’s season wrapped a whole week early thanks to her decisiveness throughout the process, but that’s not to say it was an easy journey.

In early June, an insider told Life & Style the leading lady “threatened to quit” at one point over the “drama-filled” season.

“It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster for Katie. She doesn’t hold back and will tell it like it is … It really got to her and she couldn’t take it anymore,” the insider said at the time. “She just walked away from cameras. She kept changing how she felt and her thoughts were all over the place. You will see later on this season how difficult it was for her.”

Keep scrolling to see the most shocking moments from Katie’s Men Tell All!