Drama! Bachelorette star Katie Thurston did not hold back when it came to her feelings toward contestant Greg Grippo following their explosive fight on the Monday, August 2, episode.

During the early morning hours after their tumultuous split unfolded on-screen, Katie, 30, shared a post about “gaslighting” on her Instagram Story after some fans accused Greg, 27, of doing it to her during their argument.

Katie Thurston/Instagram

Gaslighting, a form of emotional abuse or psychological manipulation, involves “distorting the truth in order to confuse or instill doubt in a mother person to the point they question their own sanity or reality,” the post read. Some traits include deflecting blame, trivializing or discrediting a person or using compassion as a weapon.

Before their fight even aired on the east coast, Katie decided to sign off of social media. “Goodnight Twitter,” she wrote with a GIF of actor Jake Gyllenhaal blowing a kiss.

However, she signed on a few hours later to thank fans for the “virtual hugs.” Greg has not posted on social media.

Katie and Greg hit their breaking point following hometown dates. The Washington native confirmed she wanted to “pursue a relationship” with the first impression rose winner and even told his mom that she saw him there “next week.”

The process seemingly became too much for Greg, and he expressed his unhappiness later that evening. He could not understand why she still wanted to explore her relationships with finalists Justin Glaze and Blake Moynes.

“I can’t be there at the end if I don’t think it’s us,” the New Jersey native told Katie. “I just don’t understand how you don’t know at this point. I just don’t get it.”

He later went to her room to talk more about their situation, but things got even messier from there. The frontrunner said he was at his “breaking point,” but Katie explained that she wanted to save telling someone she loved them until an engagement.

“Are you not wanting to stay anymore? Are you done?” she asked after a lot of back and forth with her contestant.

“That’s exactly what I’m saying,” Greg said. “It was never about a rose for me this week. I was never asking you to confess your love to me. All I was asking for was Katie.”

The TikTok star admitted she didn’t know how to navigate dating multiple men and tried to diffuse the situation. “I’m losing you. I’m losing my mind here. This whole thing feels like for nothing if you leave,” she told him.

After Greg’s dramatic exit, Katie was in tears and kept repeating that she was “done” with the process. She even asked host Kaitlyn Bristowe for a flight home.

It appears Katie isn’t the only one with salty feelings toward Greg following their breakup. Finalist Blake, 30, “liked” a tweet from Reality Steve that read, “It’s the Katie/Greg highlight montage in the credits for me …”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The sarcastic tweet was in reference to multiple clips of Katie and Greg’s relationship that were shown at the end of the episode. Some fans found it in poor taste considering they thought Greg mistreated Katie.