That’s a wrap! Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is coming to an end on Monday, August 9, but some fans are ready for spoilers, including who wins and if she gets engaged to one of her final contestants: Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze.

Keep reading for more! Caution: Season 17 spoilers below.

Blake, 30, was the last contestant standing during the finale and proposed to Katie, 30. They are currently engaged, according to Reality Steve, and the leading lady even wears her diamond Neil Lane ring to After the Final Rose.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The TikTok star’s happy ending came on the heels of her drama with contestant Greg Grippo, who self-eliminated after his hometown date. The pair got in an explosive argument because the contestant, 28, couldn’t understand why she needed to continue pursuing her relationships with Blake and Justin.

“I’m losing you. I’m losing my mind here,” Katie told the New Jersey native through tears before his exit. “This whole thing feels like for nothing if you leave.” Although some fans thought he may return for a second chance, Greg did not appear before her engagement.

Katie and Blake’s history together actually began before filming. The contestant, who didn’t join the cast until week 4, revealed he slid into the Washington native’s DMs after she appeared with her vibrator on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

“It was right after her first episode, it was right away,” the Canadian reality star explained on the “Click Bait” podcast hosted by Bachelor Nation alums Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. “This is where people, I think, can take what I’m about to say one way or another.”

He continued, “She came out of that limo with that vibrator, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like what she’s about.’ It’s not about the fact that she had a f—king vibrator. It’s the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it, and go with it, and go with the flow.”

The wildlife manager said it was a “simple reach out” to tell Katie that she was “f—king awesome.” However, he received a chilly response.

“When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” he noted. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”

Congrats to the the newest Bachelor Nation couple!