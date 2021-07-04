Making moves? Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes shocked fans when he showed up during week 4 of leading lady Katie Thurston‘s season as a contestant once again. Following his arrival, the season 17 star admitted he had slid into her Instagram DMs before she became the Bachelorette — and on Thursday, July 1, Blake revealed what they talked about.

“It was right after her first episode, it was right away,” the 29-year-old explained on the “Click Bait” podcast, which is hosted by Bachelor Nation alums Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. “This is where people, I think, can take what I’m about to say one way or another.”

The wildlife manager went on to reveal that Katie, 30, caught his eye when she was competing for Matt James‘ heart on season 25 of The Bachelor. “She came out of that limo with that vibrator, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like what she’s about.’ It’s not about the fact that she had a f—king vibrator,” Blake said. “It’s the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it, and go with it, and go with the flow.”

“It was a simple reach out,” he added. “It was like, ‘I f—king love that you did that. That was f—king awesome, like, good for you,’ this and that.”

The Toronto native also noted that the former bank marketing manager didn’t entertain more conversation past his initial messages. “When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” Blake revealed of Katie during the podcast. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”

The Washington native opened up about the situation in June following his surprise arrival to the cast. “I definitely knew who he was, which [he is] also Tayshia’s ex-boyfriend! So that’s weird,” Katie told Us Weekly at the time. “We had chatted before, but usually what happens is, like, the guys will reach out to the women once they’re eliminated and be like, ‘Good luck, you did great.’ Like very generic, you know? And so to see him, I was like, ‘Why is he here?’ Like, ‘What’s happening?’”