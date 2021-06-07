There’s no denying season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston is the total package — and that includes a surprisingly high net worth! According to multiple outlets, the Washington native, 30, is worth between an estimated $1 and $ 5 million. To learn more about how Katie makes her money, keep reading.

Katie Thurston has a large social media following:

Boasting well over 500,000 followers on Instagram alone, Katie can be considered an influencer. Her accounts are likely going to grow significantly as her season airs throughout summer 2021.

Katie Thurston was on The Bachelor:

Katie competed on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor and was eliminated during episode 6. Although contestants on aren’t paid anything, exposure on the series leads to more business opportunities, like podcasts, appearances, brand deals and more.

Katie Thurston is the Bachelorette:

Now that Katie is a leading lady, the job comes with a proper paycheck! “They really just match whatever you’d be making in the real world during the months that it tapes. And then you have the experience that kind of pays for the rest,” former Bachelor Ben Higgins explained during an interview with BuzzFeed in 2016. “You don’t do The Bachelor to make money, I will say that.”

However, according to Bachelor Nation author Amy Kaufman it’s “incredibly rare for someone to make less than six figures.”

Katie Thurston is a bank marketing manager:

According to several outlets, the average salary of a bank marketing manager in Washington is $114,612.

Clearly, Katie makes a solid living. But will her success in business translate to success in love? It sure sounds like it will! “You all are about to meet an incredible group of men with fascinating stories to tell. The vulnerability and strength these men show throughout our time together is something I’ll cherish forever,” Katie wrote via Instagram in May. “They each hold a special place in my heart.”

Be sure to catch new episodes of The Bachelorette on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, and for major season spoilers click here.