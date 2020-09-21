Whether you’re a football fan or not, there’s a solid chance you’ve heard of Russell Wilson. Not only is he married to A-list musical artist Ciara, but he’s also one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today. As a result, the Cincinnati, Ohio, native has quite the hefty net worth. Russell is worth an estimated $135 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how he makes his money, keep reading!

Russell Wilson was drafted to the NFL in 2012:

The Wisconsin Badgers alum was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in April 2012. Since then, Russell has led the team to countless victories and even played in two Super Bowls. Better yet, in 2014, the Seahawks won the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos 43-8.

According to multiple sports outlets, Russell’s annual salary is $35 million. Comparatively, the father of two made $750,000 his starting year in the NFL. His yearly income makes Russell the second-highest-paid quarterback in the league — Patrick Mahomes is No. 1 and Deshaun Watson is tied for No. 2.

Russell Wilson has several endorsement deals:

To date, Russell has worked with Nike, Wilson Sporting Goods, Amazon, Alaska Air Group, Bose, Mercedes-Benz and more.

Russell Wilson has a large social media following:

The professional athlete has nearly 5 million followers on Instagram alone. With that, it’s not uncommon for Russell to post sponsored content. In the past, he’s posted branded content with companies like Molecule, Good Man Brand and more.

When Russell isn’t on the field or social media, he’s spending time with his beautiful family. He and Ciara tied the knot in July 2016 and have been going strong ever since. They are wonderful parents to daughter Sienna, son Win and son Future, whom the “Goodies” singer shares with ex Future (real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn).

Even if Russell weren’t bringing in the big bucks, his family would be A-OK financially. After all, Ciara is independently wealthy. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth an estimated $20 million. In conclusion: We stan a power couple.

