Will You Accept This Rose? See the Top Contenders to Be the 2022 Bachelorette After Clayton’s Season

The next leading lady! As Bachelor star Clayton Echard’s season winds down, many fans are wondering: Who is the new Bachelorette in 2022? Keep reading to see top contenders for season 19.

Any of the former football player’s final four ladies — Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell and Gabby Windey — would make an amazing Bachelorette.

Based on prior season leads, one of these ladies has a high chance of going on to become the Bachelorette. Historically in Bachelor Nation, one of the final contestants from the season prior is chosen, but it’s varied in recent years.

Season 18 star Michelle Young was Bachelor Matt James’ runner-up. She became the Bachelorette after he broke things off with her to pursue a relationship with winner Rachael Kirkconnell. While season 17 leading lady, Katie Thurston, was also from Matt’s season, she only made it to week 6 before getting eliminated.

Prior to that, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams had both been members of Bachelor Nation for years prior before becoming season 16’s Bachelorettes.

Sometimes, there are major curveballs thrown — and the franchise loves to keep people guessing. For example, Clayton’s contestant Shanae Ankney was deemed season 26’s “villain” by fans after causing some major drama in the house before getting eliminated during week 5.

Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss had a bit of fun with fans via Twitter on February 14 by posting, “Shanae for #TheBachelorette? We’re listening.” He also retweeted Bachelor in Paradise alum Joe Amabile’s tweet that read, “Maybe they’ll make Shanae the Bachelorette,” and added the caption, “Hmmmm.”

It appears the ABC executive was just trying to get a rise out of fans, as the comments became flooded with people’s reactions. “You’ve got to be kidding!” one user wrote. “I know you’re trying to get clicks … do better,” someone else added. “I hope you’re joking,” another tweet read.

Being the leading lady does come with its challenges. Michelle explained how difficult it can be trying to figure out which contestants are there for the right reasons.

“There definitely have been moments where I’ve seen [confessionals] where I’m like, OK, so that was the uneasiness that I was starting to feel with my gut and my intuition,” she reflected about her season to Glamour. “I don’t have regrets with how situations were handled, just because you aren’t privy to that information. Coming into this, you understand that you’re not going to always have all of the information.”

