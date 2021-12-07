He’s a catch! Season 16 of The Bachelorette had some incredible contestants for Tayshia Adams to choose from, but in the end, she got engaged to Zac Clark. Although the couple has called it quits, the former contestant really opened up during his time in Bachelor Nation. Keep reading to learn more about him!

What Is Zac Clark’s Job?

Zac works as an addiction specialist and opened his own recovery program, Release Recovery. According to his official ABC biography, the New Jersey native once struggled with addiction. However, after getting sober, he dedicated his life to helping others in need and “started a recovery program focused on helping reintegrate people back into the world after rehab.”

Zac Clark’s Past Struggle With Addiction:

During a 2014 gathering at Alvernia University, Zac reflected on how his addiction to drugs and alcohol “set off like 15 years of lying” to his friends and family. “Don’t let this suit fool you,” he expressed at the time. “I am a degenerate alcoholic and drug addict.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

What Is Zac Clark’s Net Worth?

Tayshia has been building an impressive net worth as an influencer, podcast host and host of The Bachelorette, but Zac’s income isn’t too shabby, either. His net worth is estimated to be about $100,000, according to Gossip Gist and The Things. Considering Release Recovery now has three locations around New York City, where he currently resides, it appears he’s living his dream.

Why Did Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams Split?

Life & Style confirmed on November 22 that Zac and Tayshia broke up. Although they gave their relationship “their best shot” before their split, “marriage wasn’t in the cards,” an insider told Life & Style at the time. In addition, being from different coasts played a role.

“Zac living in New York and Tayshia being a California girl at heart also played a part. That’s where she’ll move back to and that’s where she’ll spend most her time,” explained the insider, adding that the former phlebotomist is “happy” with her cohosting role on The Bachelorette and hopes to “pursue other opportunities in Hollywood.”

What Is Zac Clark’s Instagram?

Zac is moderately active on Instagram. That said, based on his posts, he’s extremely family-oriented, likes to travel and loves to participate in marathons. Zac has several photos of himself throwing up a peace sign at multiple finish lines — including completing the New York City Marathon in 2016, 2019 and 2021.