Does she say yes? Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams headed into the finale of season 16 with three contestants — Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall and Zac Clark. Does she get engaged? Keep reading to find out! Caution: Finale spoilers are below.

The 30-year-old leading lady’s season finale is a bit of a question mark. Tayshia chooses Zac, 36, during the finale, but they do not get engaged, according to Reality Steve, who noted he had doubts about how things *actually* go down.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Some sources claimed to the gossip outlet that Tayshia and Zac have already split, and she’s currently exploring her relationship with Brendan, 30. This would be extremely surprising considering the roofer, who divorced one year prior to appearing on the reality dating show, reportedly eliminates himself before the finale.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

If this is true, Tayshia would be far from the only lead who struck up a romance with their runner-up. Last season’s Bachelor Peter Weber broke things off with fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss because he still had feelings for Madison Prewett. He is now dating former contestant Kelley Flanagan. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Jason Mesnick are also two former Bachelors who changed their minds after the finale. They are now each married to the runner-ups from their seasons, Lauren Burnham and Molly Malaney.

Tayshia dropped a few hints about choosing Zac. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said the New Yorker was the one contestant who is “husband material.”

Season 16 has been like no other. Life & Style exclusively broke the news in July that former leading lady Clare Crawley wanted to “quit” because she had already “fallen in love” with contestant Dale Moss just 12 days into filming. Days later, the former football player popped the question, and they are currently engaged. Tayshia then stepped in to finish out the season, which took place at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California.

Although the California native was originally in the running to become the Bachelorette before Clare was announced as the leading lady in March, host Chris Harrison exclusively told Life & Style in November there was “nobody on deck” to replace the Bachelor Winter Games alum, 39, after she got engaged to Dale, 32.

“We’ve never done this before,” the show host explained when asked if there were any other women in the running to take the Sacramento native’s place. “We never go into a season ever thinking, ‘OK, if Clare doesn’t work out all the way through, who’s next?’ That’s just never been a possibility.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Tayshia!