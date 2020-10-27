Despite Clare Crawley‘s not-so-lucky past with love, the season 16 Bachelorette has found herself surrounded by some incredible contestants — and that includes Zac Clark— a.k.a. Zac C. Although the 36-year-old stayed pretty quiet during the first two episodes, that won’t be the case for the rest of the season.

During the teaser trailer for episode 3, airing on Tuesday, October 27, Zac can be seen conspiring with the group about Clare’s relationship with frontrunner Dale Moss. “Maybe they’ve been in contact on social media,” he suggests to the guys. To learn more about Zac, keep reading!

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zac C. is an addiction specialist:

According to his official ABC biography, Zac once struggled with addiction. However, after getting sober, he dedicated his life to helping others in need and “started a recovery program focused on helping reintegrate people back into the world after rehab.”

Clare is exactly Zac C.’s type:

The New Jersey native is looking for a woman with “good style” and “curves.” Moreover, he’s attracted to “toughness and confidence.” If that doesn’t describe Clare, 39, we don’t know what does!

Zac C. is a big sports fan:

Philadelphia sports, to be specific. The handsome competitor “dreams of sharing a Philly Cheesesteak with his future wife while watching the Eagles win a Super Bowl.”

Zac C. is on social media:

Zac isn’t very active on Instagram. That said, based on his posts, he’s extremely family-oriented, likes to travel and loves to participate in marathons. Zac has several photos of himself throwing up a peace sign at multiple finish lines — including the 2016 and 2019 New York City marathon.

*Warning: spoiler alert ahead.* With Tayshia Adams slated to replace Clare about halfway through the season, we suspect Zac will have a fighting chance with the new leading lady. According to Reality Steve, he doesn’t get eliminated before the switch. Plus, Dale, 32, will finally be out of the picture … leaving room for the rest of the men to shine.

Be sure to catch new episodes of The Bachelorette on ABC on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and for more *major* season 16 spoilers, click here.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!