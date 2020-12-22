Where do they stand? Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams’ finale airs on Tuesday, December 22, with finalists Zac Clark and Ivan Hall. Is she still with her winner? Does she get engaged? Keep reading to find out! Caution: Spoilers for the season 16 finale are below.

The leading lady, 30, leaves season 16 engaged to Zac, 36, according to Reality Steve. It appears they’re still together because Tayshia has dropped a few hints.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

She called Zac “husband material” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in early December. Later that month she “liked” a tweet from a fan that said, “I love Zac,” along with a slew of other reasons they were enjoying season 16. In addition, she shared a gallery of photos from her fantasy suite dates via Instagram on December 21. The first snapshot showed her and Zac covered in paint, which means it will be a welcome addition to her timeline once they make their romance official.

Another rumor floating around said the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant ended the season with Zac, but they have since split and she began exploring a romance with former contestant Brendan Morais. However, she “liked” a tweet about their emotional split on the show, where the roofer said he wasn’t ready for a serious relationship following his divorce last year. “’I’ve already fought for someone to try and love me once. I’m not gonna do it again.’ Yes. Ma’am,” the post read with three clapping emojis.

A major twist happened during the finale when contestant Ben Smith returned following his hometown date elimination and professed his love for Tayshia. Although teasers showed the pair kissing, it appears he’s not the final guy standing.

Even Tayshia seemed surprised by the twists and turns of her finale. “All I can say about that is there are still things that are going to happen that you guys have no idea about and it’s going to throw things in a loop,” she hinted during the December 17, episode of “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast.

This season has been unlike any other. Life & Style exclusively broke the news in July that leading lady Clare Crawley, 39, wanted to “quit” her journey on the show because she had already “fallen in love” with contestant Dale Moss just 12 days into filming. The former football player, 32, proposed days later, and they are currently engaged. Tayshia then stepped in to finish out the season.

We can’t wait to watch Tayshia find her forever love with Zac!