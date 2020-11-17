*Warning: Major spoilers ahead.* It’s been nearly two decades since The Bachelorette first aired on ABC and it’s safe to say that no season has ever been this intense. Turns out, Tayshia Adams stepping in to replace Clare Crawley mid-way through was just the tip of the iceberg. To find out who Tayshia ends up with, keep reading!

Inside Tayshia’s final four:

According to Reality Steve, season 16 comes down to contestants Ben Smith, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais and Ivan Hall. As fans know, Brendan — a.k.a. “the weirdo in the turtleneck” — immediately hit it off with Tayshia. The pair bonded over getting married (and divorced) at a young age. Initially, it looked like the California native and model were endgame. However, Brendan reportedly decides to leave the show on his own during later episodes.

The Final Rose:

Despite being upset about Brendan’s sudden departure, Tayshia manages to pull it together and choose the man of her dreams. The Bachelor in Paradise alum gives her final rose to Zac Clark. That said, Tayshia and the addiction specialist don’t get engaged.

While fans didn’t get to see much of Zac in earlier episodes (ahem, because Clare was too busy with Dale Moss), he really broke out of his shell with Tayshia. “I was told Zac C. was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so ultimately she picked Zac,” Reality Steve wrote of her final two.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Of course, because the series is still airing, it’s unclear whether or not the lovebirds are still together today. Thankfully, host Chris Harrison confirmed an upcoming Men Tell All. “What that looks like I’m not positive yet, but we are going to do it,” the reality TV personality exclusively told Life & Style.

With the coronavirus pandemic, “it’s not as easy as it used to be to call everybody and go to a studio and shoot it,” Chris added. “We have to figure it out as we are shooting Matt [James’] season, how this all works and logistically, and getting everybody in and be safe and go through the COVID protocol and all that. We’re going to do it, but what that looks like, we’re not positive just yet.”

Here’s hoping Tayshia got her happily ever after!

Be sure to catch new episodes of The Bachelorette on Tuesdays on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET.

