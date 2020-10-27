While The Bachelorette has had its fair share of amazing contestants, Clare Crawley‘ and Tayshia Adam‘s season 16 group of eligible bachelors definitely stand out amongst the Bachelor Nation crowd — and that includes Brendan Morais. The 30-year-old vying for the leading lady’s love is a total sweetheart. To learn more about Brendan, including his job, interests and what he’s looking for in a relationship, keep reading!

Brendan Morais is a family man:

Sadly, Brendan, who works as a commercial roofer, lost his dad at a young age. As a result, “he knew that his purpose in life was to be a father,” according to his official ABC biography. “After relocating to Los Angeles, Brendan decided to move back home to Massachusetts to work for the family roofing business and be closer to his family — especially his nieces and nephews, whom he can’t get enough of.”

Brendan Morais is a romantic:

When it comes to relationships, Brendan is “all about that initial attraction,” his bio added. “He loves to make a woman feel desired and describes himself as a true romantic.”

Brendan Morais is athletic:

Not only can he juggle, but Brendan, whose nickname is “BMoney,” also coaches his high school’s basketball team.

Brendan Morais is on social media:

One look at Brendan’s Instagram, and it’s clear that the camera loves (loves, loves) him! While he’s never referred to himself outright as a model, the New England native has several professional-looking photos and headshots on his page.

Moreover, it seems like Brendan enjoys traveling, working out, hanging out with his friends and watching soccer. In a few of his posts, he’s rocking Portugal’s national team jersey.

Even if contestant Dale Moss is clearly Clare’s favorite, Brendan is certainly a top contender. (Ahem, perhaps upcoming Bachelorette Tayshia will give him a fair chance!)

