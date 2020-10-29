Keeping his cool! Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss responded to the brutal comedy roast during week 3’s group date with Clare Crawley, where he was the punchline of many of the contestants’ jokes.

“Still putting on Neosporin from last night’s roast,” the South Dakota native, 32, tweeted on Wednesday, October 28. The former football player also added a hashtag for fellow contestant Bennett Jordan, who was particularly harsh on him during the episode on the previous night.

Still putting on Neosporin from last night’s roast 😂 #Bennett #Zing 🐐 — Dale Moss (@DaleMoss) October 28, 2020

“How long do you think it’s going to take for Clare to realize … you actually have no interest in her?” Bennett, 36, said on stage during the episode, which made the other men burst into laughter.

The Harvard grad continued before dropping the mic, “Since you’ve said you’re the best suited for Clare, do me a favor and at least swing my chateau for a lesson in fashion for the big day, you big diva.”

His sharp jokes were the buzz of the date. However, Clare was not happy about all the jabs at her frontrunner. “I don’t think I can sit there and go, ‘You dished on my fiancé so hard,'” the Sacramento native, 39, told a producer. Her candidness in calling Dale her “fiancé” obviously shocked fans.

She was so upset that she gave the date rose to herself. “Clare, thank you for showing up tonight,” she said during a private interview. “You, tonight, deserve this rose.”

Her concern over Dale seeped into the evening portion of the date. She grilled Bennett over his statements about Dale claiming to be the frontrunner of the season. “I gave Dale enough airtime during the roast … I’d like to finish the conversation and move on,” the contestant responded, but the leading lady continued asking questions.

Of course, the men of season 16 weren’t *that* far off with their statements about the reality pair. Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare wanted to “quit” season 16 because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale. Talk among production said days later the Bachelor Nation stud proposed, and they are now engaged — see more spoilers here.

Luckily, the guys are getting a second chance at love with Tayshia Adams stepping in to finish out the season. Good luck, guys!