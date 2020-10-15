More to come! Dale Moss teased “there’s a lot to be told” following the premiere of Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, October 13.

“I’ve sat all day just thinking about the positive responses, the feedback, the humor and all the things after the premiere, and it’s absolutely amazing,” the former football player, 32, began while talking shirtless on his Instagram Stories. He noted it had been a “wild 24 [hours].”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Dale stepped out of the limo on night one, and Clare, 39, declared she thought she “just met [her] future husband.” Viewers were equally smitten with the South Dakota native, and he quickly became a fan favorite. However, it’s just the beginning of his love story with the leading lady.

“It’s definitely just, you know, a good feeling,” Dale continued. “However everything turns out — obviously, there’s a lot to be told — you know, I’m thankful and I appreciate just everything.”

The former wide receiver also gave a sweet shoutout to his fellow season 16 contestants. “I’ve been seeing so many of the guys who put their lives on hold and stepped out of the box at a crazy time when nobody gets to do that,” he said. Dale added the caption, “Respect to all the guys involved and taking a chance on the unknown.”

Dale concluded the clip, “I guess I’ll close it out by saying thank you, stay safe and tomorrow is another day.”

As for Clare, she's unbothered by some people thinking she fell for Dale too quickly.

“What exactly is the formula for falling in love?” the Sacramento native questioned while defending her situation to Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 13. “Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done? Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years?”

She added, “It’s not for anybody to really decide if there is a cookie-cutter for that.”

We can’t wait to watch their journey unfold!