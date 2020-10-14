Hot couple alert! Bachelorette Clare Crawley and contestant Dale Moss are adorable together. Their cutest moments and photos from season 16 and beyond prove they’re in it for the long haul.

The gorgeous duo are “still very much together and in love,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in late September, more than a month after Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, left the reality dating show together. They are “keeping their relationship off the radar,” added the insider, “but they speak all the time and are going strong.”

Season 16 was originally supposed to begin filming in March but was postponed due to health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Clare and Dale had to wait to meet until the show resumed shooting in July. “I think his intentions for going on the show are just to give it a try,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style about the former football player, who was ready to find The One before arriving on set.

“He was very excited to go on the show. He felt it was a good opportunity for growth and to meet somebody … I know he’s definitely looking for a serious relationship,” the source explained about the Bachelor Nation newbie. “He’s definitely a lovable guy. He’s open for anything and everything. He goes into things with an open heart and anything that comes [from] it, he’s cool with.”

Clare and Dale’s instant spark may come as a shock to fans, especially because of the timing. Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that the hairstylist wanted “to quit” the season just a few weeks into filming because she had already “fallen in love” with the South Dakota native. Talks among production a few days later said the reality pair had gotten engaged.

The Sacramento native admitted to vetting out her contestants during the interim period before filming began. “You can kind of tell people’s lifestyles like from Instagram Stories, and I see some that I’m like, ‘That’s not really my vibe,’ and others where I look at them and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s hot. I can’t wait to meet that guy. I hope he’s on the season,’” she told Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in June.

It looks like she found her guy! If you can't wait to see how this season ends, see spoilers here.