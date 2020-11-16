Taking the next step? Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Dale Moss do not appear to live together following their engagement on season 16, but it seems like something that may be on the horizon.

The reality couple spent most of November exploring each other’s hometowns. Clare, 39, who still lives in Sacramento, shared her favorite spots with fiancé Dale, 32. Then, the couple jetted off to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where the hairstylist met her man’s entire family and saw where he grew up.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The former football player has since returned to New York City, where he has resided for the past few years, while Clare remains in Sacramento. It appears the former leading lady may be open to trading in her west coast lifestyle for the Big Apple.

On November 11, the New York Post reported the former contestant was spotted house hunting around NYC with Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant. He reportedly toured a $6.5 million eight-story unit in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan. The A-list realtor told the publication the reality couple “both really want outdoor space.”

However, Dale also frequently travels to visit family in San Diego, and Clare has made it clear she absolutely loves her hometown in California. Even after finding reality fame on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, Clare has never relocated to Los Angeles or another big city, unlike many other Bachelor Nation stars.

The season 16 leading lady’s BFF DeAnna Pappas said Clare would be thrilled to live in Sacramento with Dale earlier this month.

“I think that would make her so happy just to be in Sacramento and live her life and live her love story with Dale, and she’s totally fine with that. She’s waited a really long time,” DeAnna said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous” podcast.

Of course, it’s also possible the couple will simply travel back and forth between their two cities as their romance progresses. Clare said “babies” are in the future for the newly engaged couple during the special midseason After the Final Rose on November 10, so they’re likely looking for a home they can grow into.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Life & Style exclusively broke the news in July that Clare wanted to “quit” season 16 because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale just 12 days into filming. Days later, the former wide receiver popped the question, they got engaged and Tayshia Adams took over as the new Bachelorette.

Needless to say, Clare and Dale are ready to continue their whirlwind love story … as soon as they can decide on which coast!