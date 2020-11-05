Settling down? Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s BFF DeAnna Pappas teased that the leading lady would be “so happy” to live in her hometown of Sacramento with her contestant-turned-fiancé, Dale Moss.

“I think that would make her so happy just to be in Sacramento and live her life and live her love story with Dale, and she’s totally fine with that. She’s waited a really long time,” the former Bachelorette from season 4, 38, said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous” podcast earlier this month.

Dale, 32, currently resides in New York City but also travels frequently to San Diego to visit family. Sacramento would certainly be a change of pace for the Bachelor Nation newcomer.

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare, 39, wanted to “quit” season 16 because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale just 12 days into filming. Days later, talk among production said the former football player popped the question, and they are now engaged.

Considering she’s been through the experience herself, DeAnna had some key advice for the reality couple as they embark on their new chapter in the real world. “What I encouraged both of them to do is definitely enjoy the ride, take the opportunities because they’ll forever change the way their lives go. And to love it and enjoy it but also to nurture and take care of what they have,” she said.

Clare and Dale’s relationship has been a whirlwind since the hairstylist declared she felt like she “met [her] husband” after the South Dakota native stepped out of the limo on night one. However, their instant bond caused stress among the other contestants, who felt like Clare’s laser focus on Dale didn’t leave any room for other relationships.

DeAnna mentioned she’s offering comfort to her pal after Clare started receiving backlash from fans over her strong connection with her fiancé.

“She has been put through the wringer and I think anybody who’s been on the show — and the two of you can relate to this — it is hard,” DeAnna explained. “She’s just been put through the wringer and the things that people are saying about her and about her life and stuff online can just be really hurtful. I just feel bad for her because I feel like in a period of time where this should be really joyful for her and this should be a really great experience and probably one of the most exciting things that she will go through, it has not been that for her.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Clare and Dale! See more season 16 spoilers here.