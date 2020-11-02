She’s ready! Tayshia Adams is stepping in for Clare Crawley as the new Bachelorette, and things are getting shaken up for her midseason entrance.

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare, 39, wanted to “quit” season 16 because she had already “fallen in love” with contestant Dale Moss after just 12 days of filming. Days later, talk among production said the former football player, 32, popped the question, and the Bachelor Nation couple is now engaged. Life & Style confirmed Tayshia, 30, as the new Bachelorette shortly after.

At the time, a source said production would simply “match” the former Bachelor in Paradise star up with the remaining contestants. Considering Clare’s exit happened less than two weeks into filming, it’s likely that most of the eligible bachelors hadn’t formed a strong connection to her yet.

“The guys that are now left are just happy to get another chance at love,” a source told Life & Style at the time. “The show is going to go on with a new Bachelorette and they are excited. Producers have to be creative, but they like the element of surprise and are hoping it will draw more interest.” However, Reality Steve reported that ABC is also bringing in a handful of men who were originally announced on the cast list in March before filming was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they did not get the opportunity to meet Clare when shooting resumed in July.

In addition to new contestants shaking things up, there will also be appearances from many Bachelor Nation favorites. Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin was photographed at La Quinta Resort during filming earlier this summer. Former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss from Peter Weber’s season was also spotted on set along with BIP bartender Wells Adams.

Season 12 leading lady JoJo Fletcher is also briefly taking over hosting responsibilities for Chris Harrison since the ABC personality had to leave the season to move his son, Joshua, into college.

“I kind of jumped into some craziness,” JoJo, 30, explained to TV Insider about her short stay on season 16. “But it’s going to be a very — I don’t want to say dramatic because it’s always dramatic — but a very unexpected season with a lot of strange, unusual things happening.”



We can’t wait to watch Tayshia’s journey unfold. Keep scrolling to see her contestants and click here for more season 16 spoilers.