A true athlete! Bachelorette contestant Uzoma “Eazy” Nwachukwu played in the NFL for four years before appearing on Clare Crawley’s season. He now works as a sports marketing agent, but his football career was seriously impressive.

The 29-year-old hails from Allen, Texas, and is proud of his home state. He attended Texas A&M University, where he first garnered attention for his moves on the field.

The wide receiver signed as an undrafted free agent for the Houston Texans after the 2013 NFL draft. However, he was released shortly after and added to their practice squad later that same year. He played for two years before being cut in 2015.

“Teams use practice squads to keep players who have potential but need development,” SB Nation explained, adding the teams usually consist of 10 or 11 players. That’s not to say the players don’t make a hefty profit. “Practice squad players must be paid at least $8,000 per week … that amounts to $136,000 for the year,” the outlet said about the 2019 season.

Eazy then played for the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad for a year before being released in 2015. Over the next two years, he bounced around and signed contracts with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League and Seattle Seahawks. His last stop was the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, where he was signed as a reserve player and then later waived.

Although he’s since left the field, the Bachelor Nation stud still has his competitive edge. “While his place of work has shifted from the field to the office, Eazy still dreams of world domination and shows no signs of slowing down,” his ABC bio reads. “The only difference now is that Eazy says he is much more focused on his personal life — he’s ready to find his queen!”

Surprisingly, Eazy is just one of three former pro football players on season 16. Dale Moss played for the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. Jason Foster was also on the Bucs from 2013 to 2014 as an offensive lineman. In addition, Matt James, who was slotted to appear on season 16 before being named the new Bachelor, also dabbled in the NFL before moving to NYC.

Clare has her pick of eligible men!