He’s a catch! Bachelorette contestant Eazy (real name Uzoma Nwachukwu) is sure to capture viewers’ hearts (and maybe Clare Crawley’s!) during season 16. The Bachelor Nation newbie is handsome, has a cool job and an outgoing personality. Learn more about him below!

The 29-year-old athlete’s ABC bio says he’s from Newport Beach, California. However, he hilariously clarified that he may reside on the West Coast but his heart will always be in Texas.

“I did a thing,” Eazy wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 13, ahead of the premiere. “P.S. I’m from ALLEN, TX!!! Don’t play me LOL.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Prior to joining the Bachelor franchise, Eazy had a very successful NFL career. The wide receiver played for the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys during his four years in the league.

From there, he shifted his focus and became a sports marketing agent. Now that his professional life is on a steady path, he’s ready to find love. “Eazy still dreams of world domination and shows no signs of slowing down,” his ABC bio reads. “The only difference now is that Eazy says he is much more focused on his personal life. He’s ready to find his queen!”

The former pro athlete says he’s a “hopeless romantic” and wants his potential mate to be half of a “power couple.” That’s not to say he’s all work and no play. “She has to have passion to be great in her career, but also know how to turn off work mode and enjoy the fun side of life,” his bio continues about his dream woman. “Above all, Eazy wants to make his family proud.”

All in all, Eazy seems like he’d be a great match for Clare, 39, who is equally clear on what type of partner she’s looking for. “I’ve gone through a lot of twists and turns in my life. Things I’ve thought I wanted in the past have turned out to not be what I wanted. But now I know what I will and won’t put up with,” the leading lady told People in March after she was announced as the star of season 16.

She continued, “The most important thing I’m looking for is someone who can be vulnerable and open … I want a man comfortable in stuff he’s been through and self-aware enough to know what he’s learned. I need a level of maturity, for sure.”

We can’t wait to see the splash Eazy makes in Bachelor Nation! If you can’t wait to see what happens next, check out season spoilers here.