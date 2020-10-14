Bachelorette star Clare Crawley‘s only job on the ABC reality series was finding a man — and she did that pretty quickly with fiancé Dale Moss. However, you might be wondering what she does for work outside of falling in love. Keep reading to learn more about her career!

The 39-year-old is a hairstylist based in the Sacramento, California area. As recently as October 2020, her salon’s website claims the reality starlet is available to be booked for appointments and even lists her work email address to contact her.

Clare calls herself a “soil and sun-loving health enthusiast” on Instagram and keeps her online presence very wellness-focused, but she did take to the platform to gush about her profession in May 2019.

“Would you be shocked if I told you I became a hairstylist over a decade ago, not because of hair?!” the blonde beauty raved in the post. “I did it because I love connecting with people and being able to make a difference in their day, even if just for the few hours they sat in my chair!”

She added, “I kid you not, I specifically remember one of my beauty school teachers telling me I’d never be successful because I care too much what the client thinks. (Who says that, by the way!?) Well, here we are, years later and I’m still obsessed with my job and surrounded by some of the most amazing clients and friends ever!”

Not only does the beautician love her job, her clients totally adore her. “I can’t say enough good things about Clare,” one customer praised the Sacramento native on Yelp. “One, she is a hair magician! My hair looks fabulous after I see her. Two, she is so sweet and kind and so easy to talk to. My hair looks amazing every time!”

Another user also had a similarly lovely experience with the beloved stylist. “You can’t go wrong with Clare. She’s my girl. Love what she does to my hair and love hanging out and chatting with her,” the client shouted the Bachelor Nation alum out. “She’s bubbly and friendly and magic with color. Most recently, she did my color for free because she didn’t like how it turned out.”

Talk about being confident in your colorist! If you can’t wait to see how her season ends, see spoilers here.