From a boy band manager to grooming specialist, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette contestants have some seriously interesting jobs. The lucky men will potentially be vying for two gorgeous women’s hearts this season, and it looks like they are ~well qualified.~

Season 16 had some major shake-ups. Clare, 39, was originally scheduled to begin her journey to find love in March, but filming was postponed until July due to health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The entirety of the season was filmed at one location, the La Quinta Resort in California.

With the change in scheduling, host Chris Harrison explained why certain contestants that were announced earlier this year will no longer appear.

“These guys set aside a certain period of time — they took off work, I mean, our lives have been turned upside down — so just thinking that 25 or 35 guys can all do this again during the timeframe that we pick, that’s going to be difficult,” the ABC personality told Access at the end of March. “So I’m just saying there might be new guys only because some of these guys just might not be able to make it. I mean, who knows if these guys have jobs now, are looking for jobs, what their families look like. All of our worlds [have] been turned upside down, so we’re not going crazy trying to recast the show. I’m just saying we might have to.”

Another huge bombshell is Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia, 30, will be stepping in mid-season after Clare fell in love with one of her contestants a few weeks into filming — see spoilers here.

Needless to say, both leading ladies definitely have their pick of eligible men this season. Clare, who works as a hairstylist in Sacramento, knows exactly what she’s looking for.

“I want somebody to love me for all the hard stuff that I’ve been through,” she told Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in June. “It’s been something that I’ve hidden for so many years, but until I’ve owned that part of my life and looked at the stuff I’ve been through as shame — to look at it as my superpower — and these are the things that have made the woman that I am today.”

We can’t wait to see who steals Clare and Tayshia’s hearts! Keep scrolling to see all of the contestants’ cool jobs.