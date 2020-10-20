Ever since he rolled up in a Rolls-Royce with a white scarf over his suit jacket, Bennett Jordan from The Bachelorette has charmed fans while competing for Clare Crawley‘s heart — and possibly Tayshia Adams‘, too — on season 16. To be fair, he does sound pretty great. The 36-year-old calls himself the “total package” in his ABC biography. “Handsome? Check. Great job? Check. Mature and ready to find his wife? Check!”

But who, exactly, is the educated and suave contestant? Here’s what we know.

Bennett Is Originally From the South

The well-dressed hopeful originally hails from Atlanta, Georgia — but he made his way to the northeast to attend college.

Bennett Is Ivy-League Educated

The Atlanta native attended Harvard University, “where he says he finally grew into himself,” according to his Bachelorette bio. He also joined a Final Club — yes, like from The Social Network — during his time at the prestigious school, though he hasn’t said which one.

Bennett Works in Finance in New York City

The Harvard grad currently works as a financial planner and wealth management consultant in the Big Apple, where “his life has become everything young Bennett ever wanted.”

The money whiz takes advantage of his city and “enjoys taking morning yoga classes, walking the High Line in his favorite Belgian loafers and indulging in delicious meals in the city’s best restaurants.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bennett Is on Social Media

The handsome heartthrob has an Instagram account — and surprisingly, only boasts about 4,350 followers. His bio also proves he’s a bit of a comedian: “Clear Eyes, Full Hearts (+doughnuts and green juice), Can’t Lose.” His profile is public as of the time of publication, but who knows what he may do in the future based on his performance in the competition.

Bennett Is Looking for a Woman He Can “Work For”

According to the financial planner’s bio, the only girl he’s “ever had to work for” was his high school girlfriend. Since the relationship, he has always had “women pursuing him,” so coming on the ABC dating competition, he is “ready for a change” and “excited to go on the chase for the woman of his dreams.”

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Bennett this season. For more season 16 spoilers, click here.