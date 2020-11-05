It’s going to be wild! Tayshia Adams is stepping in as the new Bachelorette for season 16 after Clare Crawley’s dramatic exit with fiancé Dale Moss.

Caution: Spoilers ahead! Keep reading to see details about Tayshia’s journey to find love, including who she picks, if she’s engaged and more.

Courtesy Tayshia Adams/Instagram

Tayshia’s final four contestants come down to Ben Smith, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais and Ivan Hall, according to Reality Steve. Brendan shakes up the final stretch of the season by making the shocking decision to leave on his own, which reportedly left the Bachelor Nation babe, 30, extremely upset. Although she does give her final rose to Zac, they do not get engaged at the end of the season.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum was introduced to Clare’s remaining guys after two rose ceremonies, but production also brought in four others. Spencer Robertson, Montel Hill, Peter Giannikopoulos and Noah Erb were all announced as contestants in March before filming went on hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. They never had the opportunity to meet Clare on night one when filming resumed in July but did get a chance at love with Tayshia.

This season of The Bachelorette has been crazy thanks to the midseason swap. Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare wanted to “quit” the reality dating show because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale just 12 days into filming. Talk among production said days later the former football player proposed to the hairstylist, and they are now engaged.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

ABC executive Rob Mills dished about the Sacramento native’s bumpy season and quickie romance with Dale during “The Viall Files” podcast on October 27.

“As the lead, you have moments where you’re like, ‘I’m done, I’m out. [But production never thought], ‘Oh my God, what if they’ve met this person [early on] and we’ve got to shut this whole thing down,’” he explained to Nick Viall. This seemingly countered Clare “liking” tweets that said she was being “forced out” by production a few days prior.

The leading lady and Dale’s connection has been clear from night one, and she’s received backlash from fans about not giving the other guys a chance. Rob noted the exact moment they knew she would need to be replaced happened after the comedy roast group date during week 3. “When she didn’t give out that rose and she just gave it to herself, that was it,” he said. “That was really it, when we started making the call [to replace her].”

We’re ready for Tayshia!