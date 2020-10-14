She knows what she wants! Bachelorette Clare Crawley isn’t wasting any time worrying about critics who think she fell in love with season 16 contestant Dale Moss too quickly. “What exactly is the formula for falling in love?” the California native, 39, proposed during a Tuesday, October 13, interview with Us Weekly.

“Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done?” Clare continued. “Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years?”

The longtime reality TV personality went on to suggest that “how people fall in love” and “the amount of time” it takes isn’t a one-size-fits-all process. “It’s not for anybody to really decide if there is a cookie cutter for that.”

In Clare’s case, it was 12 days! On July 30, Life & Style broke the news that the successful hairstylist “told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” because she had “already fallen in love” with Dale. On August 3, Life & Style was the first to report on the pair’s engagement.

While Clare and the former professional football player, 32, may be moving too fast for some viewers, their behavior is hardly uncommon. “It is definitely possible for people to find their soulmate after only knowing each other for a couple of weeks,” dating expert Maria Sullivan exclusively told Life & Style.

“It doesn’t happen too often,” the vice president of dating.com noted, “but sometimes when a single meets the right person, they just know it is who they were meant to spend the rest of their life with.”

Moreover, Clare’s romantic history is a strong factor. “A single may have been on many dates and have had previous partners that showed them exactly what they like and don’t like,” Maria explained.

Considering Clare has been a member of the Bachelor franchise since 2014, she’s had plenty of time to learn from her previous relationships with Juan Pablo Galavis on season 18 of The Bachelor and ex-fiancé Benoit Beausejour-Savard from The Bachelor Winter Games.

