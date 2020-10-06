Given Clare Crawley’s not-so-stellar track record in the Bachelor franchise, it’s safe to say she has high standards nowadays. Enter: Dale Moss, the season 16 Bachelorette contestant who totally swept the 39-year-old off her feet. In addition to Dale’s striking good looks and charm, he’s quite successful outside of reality television! To learn more about what the South Dakota native does for a living, as well as details on his net worth, keep reading.

Dale Moss was a professional football player:

The 32-year-old played wide receiver at South Dakota State University before eventually making his way up to the NFL. In May 2012, Dale was drafted as a free agent by the Green Bay Packers. Three months later, he was released by the Wisconsin organization. Dale went on to join the practice squad for several other teams over the years — including the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more.

Dale Moss is a model:

(Logistically, one look at his face could have told you that.) “I’ve had the privilege of being featured in global campaigns with leading fashion and fitness brands and I’m only getting started,” Dale’s official website reads.

Dale Moss is a Special Olympics global ambassador:

While Dale has worked with a number of organizations, the Special Olympics is particularly near and dear to his heart. His sister Amber Moss has an intellectual disability and is physically disabled. As a result, she participated in the South Dakota Special Olympics, according to Dale’s current global ambassador profile.

Dale Moss has an impressive net worth:

A number of outlets report that Dale is estimated to be worth between $1-5 million. Comparatively, Clare is worth an estimated $800,000.

As it happens, Dale’s career background is one of the many reasons he and Clare are a “great match,” a source previously told Life & Style. “He loves working out, sports, of course, and anything involving health and fitness.” Oh, and just like the ABC leading lady, he’s a dog person!

It’s no wonder the pair ultimately ended up together after a mere 12 days of filming. “Clare told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show because she had already fallen in love” with Dale, a separate insider told Life & Style in late July. Just days later, talk among production was that Clare and Dale are already engaged. Life & Style was the first to report the news on August 3.

Needless to say, this season of The Bachelorette is going to be the most riveting yet. To see *major* spoilers from season 16, click here.

