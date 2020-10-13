The total package! Dale Moss, who is vying for Clare Crawley‘s heart on season 16 of The Bachelorette, is handsome, charming and incredibly successful. According to multiple outlets, the South Dakota native has an estimated net worth between $1 and $5 million. To learn more about how Dale makes his money, keep reading.

Dale Moss was a professional football player:

After playing wide receiver at South Dakota State University, Dale signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in May 2012. He joined the practice squad for the Wisconsin organization before he was eventually released in August. From there, Dale went on to join several NFL practice squads — including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Believe it or not, playing on the practice squad is a lot more lucrative than most people realize. One sports publication reports that players can make $8,400 per week or $142,800 for 17 weeks. However, if you’re a veteran player with over two years of experience, you can take home $12,000 per week or $204,000 for 17 weeks.

Dale Moss is a model:

Dale has been featured in “global campaigns with leading fashion and fitness brands” including Under Armour, Hugo Boss, Express and United Airlines, per his official website.

Dale Moss is a podcast host:

“The Game Plan With Dale Moss” features in-depth interviews with professional athletes and accomplished industry professionals, wherein they discuss how to achieve business and personal growth.

Dale Moss is an influencer:

With nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram alone (and growing!), Dale has worked with a number of brands on sponsored content including Gillette, Fairlife, Chameleon Cold-Brew and more. Should his social media presence continue to grow following The Bachelorette, Dale stands to make up to $250,000 for a single ad, according to a 2018 Vox report.

Dale Moss is a reality star:

Although contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette don’t receive any money for competing on the show, it’s common for fan favorites to parlay their newfound fame into more opportunities — i.e. other reality TV programs like Dancing With the Stars or book deals.

*Warning: Major season 16 spoilers ahead.* Considering Dale ends up winning Clare’s season of The Bachelorette, we have no doubt his career will be on a steady rise for years to come!

