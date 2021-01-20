Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and fiancé Dale Moss’ sudden split has fans wondering why they broke up. The pair got engaged in August 2020 during season 16 after just two weeks of knowing each other.

Although the Bachelor Nation couple seemed head over heels in love on social media, they were quietly working through “serious issues” and “had been fighting a lot as of late,” Us Weekly reported on Tuesday, January 19.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The hairstylist, 39, lives in her hometown of Sacramento while the former football player, 32, currently resides in New York City. It seems they were having trouble merging their lives.

“Clare and Dale did not agree on a lot of things in the long run when they sat down and really discussed the future of their relationship,” a source told the outlet. “Clare started many of the arguments, and Dale would try not to rock the boat too much, but it all became too much for the both of them. They finally realized that perhaps they did move too quickly after all.” The former leading lady was “the main cause for the breakup.”

The engaged couple received some negative responses from fans because of the unconventional way their season played out. Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30, 2020, that Clare wanted to “quit” season 16 because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale just 12 days into filming. Days later, they were engaged, and Tayshia Adams stepped in to finish out the season as the new Bachelorette.

Their quickie romance seems to have also affected the views of their loved ones because their relationship “caused friction with Dale’s friends and family,” a second source told Us Weekly.

Clare has not spoken publicly about their uncoupling, but Dale released a statement on Tuesday, January 19. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the South Dakota native said in a written message via Instagram. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

The reality duo is starting a new chapter … separately.