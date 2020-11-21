These two are making moves — literally! Engaged Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are officially house-hunting, and the season 16 lead gave a sneak peek into one of the homes they toured on Friday, November 20.

“House-hunting!” the 39-year-old wrote over a Boomerang clip on her Instagram Stories of the pair exploring a gorgeous white room with a potted plant and succulents in the center of a trendy table setting. In the mirror, the former NFL star could be seen heading upstairs to check out the rest of the home. “Woo! Someone’s excited,” Clare wrote in a second short video where Dale could be heard exclaiming excitedly as she followed him into what appeared to be one of the home’s bedrooms.

Instagram

The adorable pair — who got engaged during the November 5 episode of the ABC dating reality series just before new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams took over — had a jam-packed Friday filled with food and home-making fun. “Today’s adventure,” Dale, 32, captioned another Boomerang of some appliances. “Shopping for a new washer and dryer.”

After all the home prep, the Sacramento native and the South Dakotan settled down for some homemade grub. “Taco night compliments of Taco a Dale,” the athlete quipped on his Instagram Stories while showing off their spread. “Enjoy @clarecrawley.”

Though it is unclear where exactly the dynamic duo will lay their roots, it appears the Bachelor Nation twosome was checking out houses in Clare’s hometown. It seems Dale and his future wife are planning to be bicoastal — especially considering the former contestant was living in NYC when he started vying for Clare’s heart on The Bachelorette.

On November 11, the wide receiver was spotted checking out some NYC properties with Million Dollar Listing New York star and realtor Ryan Serhant. According to the New York Post, Dale toured a $6.5 million eight-story unit in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood. Both Clare and her future husband “both really want outdoor space” in their new digs, the reality TV broker told the outlet.

Clare’s BFF and fellow Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas recently revealed her close pal would be smitten over building a family life with her fiancé in her hometown. “I think that would make her so happy just to be in Sacramento and live her life and live her love story with Dale, and she’s totally fine with that,” the Bachelor alum told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their “Almost Famous” podcast on November 2. “She’s waited a really long time.”

We can’t wait to see where Clare and Dale end up!