With his kind eyes and sweet nature, it comes as no surprise Bachelorette contestant and Clare Crawley‘s fiancé Dale Moss is a family man. “To this day, my sisters and my mother have shaped me into the man I am,” the entrepreneur told Forbes in February 2019. But who, exactly, are the family members behind the man? Here’s everything we know about the former NFL player’s brood.

Dale’s Mother Died When He Was Young

According to the football player’s Bachelorette bio, his mother, Dolores Moss, died when he was young. However, before her passing, “she taught him to always follow his passions and that nothing is impossible if you work hard.”

Dale dedicated season 16 of the ABC dating competition to his late mother after the premiere aired on October 13. “As your son, all I ever wanted was to make you proud,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories and Twitter at the time. “I love you. I miss you. This one’s for you, Mom.”

Instagram

Dale Doesn’t Know Much About His Father

The former wide receiver doesn’t have a strong connection with his father. According to Us Weekly, the athlete grew up with his dad “coming in and out of his life.”

He has also previously stated that race was a factor in his parents’ relationship. “My mom’s side of the family disowned her for marrying a black man,” he told the Odyssey in May 2015.

Dale Has Four Sisters

The sports wellness and lifestyle consultant has four sisters: Amber, Robyn, Jessica and Candace. Amber is intellectually and physically disabled, which is how Dale became an ambassador for the Special Olympics.

On October 14, he gushed over his siblings on Instagram. “After speaking with my older sister Amber on the phone last night I couldn’t shake this heavy sense of gratitude that’s definitely carried over to today,” Dale wrote. “All of my sisters have been some of the strongest, most consistent forces in every phase of my life since I can remember and I couldn’t be more proud of the women they’ve become. I love y’all. Till my last breath.”

In fact, he’s always made it a point to credit them for his successes. “I’ve always had strong, powerful women in my life and they’ve helped me in every aspect,” he told Forbes in February 2019. “They’re part of my team, my core and that’s definitely what keeps me grounded.”

Clearly, Dale’s bond with his family is unbreakable. For more season 16 spoilers, click here.