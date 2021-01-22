Healing in the public eye. Clare Crawley‘s split from fiancé Dale Moss is “super embarrassing” for her, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She gave it all up, and then for it not to work out is just heartbreaking for her.”

Just two months after viewers got to see the former professional athlete propose to the season 16 Bachelorette, Dale announced the couple’s seemingly sudden breakup. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” the South Dakota native, 32, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, January 19.

Two days later, Clare, 39, broke her silence in a lengthy message on Instagram. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” the Bachelor alum began, referring to Dale’s initial post. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed.”

Clare went on to admit that her relationship with Dale “was not perfect,” but that she was “genuinely invested with all of my heart.” Since then, fans have started to speculate why the Bachelor Nation sweethearts decided to go their separate ways.

Because Clare lives in California and Dale resides in New York City, talk of infidelity began to circulate. However, an additional source revealed to Life & Style that Dale “never” cheated on the Bachelor in Paradise personality. “There is zero truth to any cheating rumors.”

Despite a lack of infidelity, “long-distance” and “trust issues” were still major problems for Clare and Dale, a separate insider said. “They tried … it just became really clear as they were getting to know each other that they were way more different than similar.”

As for jumping back into the dating pool, don’t expect to see Dale on your TV screen as the Bachelor anytime soon. “Not there yet, man,” the model told paparazzi in NYC when asked if he’d consider being the leading man. Additionally, Dale said he’s “not even looking” at his DMs for possible new love connections.

In July 2020, Life & Style was the first to confirm that Clare quit the ABC series “because she had already fallen in love” with Dale. While Bachelorette audiences did get to see the hairdresser attempt to foster connections with her other contestants, Clare ultimately decided to leave after less than two weeks of filming — but not before Dale got down on one knee!

“You believed in us. You believed in you and I,” he gushed at the time. “And I know you’d go to the end of the world for me, and I’ve never had that. I wanna be here for you. I want to be strong. I want you to feel protected. and I want nothing more than to keep moving forward, to be there for you each and every day.”