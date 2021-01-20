Leading man material? Dale Moss reacted to possibly becoming the next Bachelor on Tuesday, January 19, hours after news broke of his split from fiancée Clare Crawley.

The former Bachelorette contestant, 32, had a cryptic response when asked if he would want to be the next season lead or possibly appear on Bachelor in Paradise. “Not there yet, man,” he told the paparazzi while walking outside in New York City, where he currently resides.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The South Dakota native also admitted he’s “not even looking” at his social media DMs for possible new love connections.

That being said, Dale has no regrets about his whirlwind love story with the hairstylist, 39, despite it ending in heartbreak. “None whatsoever … I met Clare, you know? That’s why I went on the show,” he explained. “Obviously, it’s not the greatest situation … but, you know, Clare and I have a lot of love for each other and, you know, this is the healthiest thing for us right now.”

Clare has not publicly broken her silence about their uncoupling, but Dale released a written statement on January 19 via Instagram. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” he wrote.

The athlete continued, “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Clare and Dale were attached at the hip following their midseason exit. However, they had been quietly dealing with “serious issues” in recent weeks, Us Weekly reported.

“Clare and Dale did not agree on a lot of things in the long run when they sat down and really discussed the future of their relationship,” a source told the outlet. “Clare started many of the arguments, and Dale would try not to rock the boat too much, but it all became too much for the both of them. They finally realized that perhaps they did move too quickly after all.”

The two met during season 16 of the reality dating show and got engaged less than two weeks after filming began, Life & Style exclusively reported at the time.



Time will tell if Clare or Dale will ever appear in Bachelor Nation again.