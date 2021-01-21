Former Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss “never” cheated on fiancée Clare Crawley before they split, despite some reports accusing him of being unfaithful.

“There is zero truth to any cheating rumors,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Dale was faithful the entire time he was dating Clare.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Rumors started circulating after Dale, 32, was photographed with a mystery woman on November 14. The source says she is a “real estate broker” who has been “helping him find a new apartment” in New York City.

A source told E! News that Dale has known the woman in question since at least late 2019, but he “insisted” to his former fiancée they simply had a “business relationship.”



“Clare has always been skeptical,” a source told the outlet about Dale’s female friend. “She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady.”



Back in November, Dale was photographed by friends dining at Cipriani in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City with a group of women. At the time, a source told OK!, “He was kissing one woman but like pecks.” However, the incident was chalked up to friendliness because days earlier, the former contestant was in his home state of South Dakota introducing Clare to his family.

Dale was the first to publicly address their split via Instagram after days of speculation. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote in an Instagram statement. on Tuesday, January 19.

“We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” he continued. “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Clare released her own statement days later on Thursday, January 21, and slammed Dale’s version of the events. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she wrote via Instagram. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed.”

The hairstylist admitted their “relationship was not perfect,” but she was “invested” in making things work.

“This is not what I expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother,” she added. “It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life, right[?] I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Clare and Dale met during season 16 of The Bachelorette. Life & Style exclusively broke the news of their engagement in August 2020 after the leading lady had “fallen in love” with the athlete just 12 days into filming. They were together for five months before calling it quits.

It looks like their breakup is getting messy.