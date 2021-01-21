Family love! Former Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss’ sister Robyn Moss supported him after his split from fiancée Clare Crawley.

“I can proudly say still until this day NOBODY has had or will ever have my brother’s back like I do,” Robyn wrote on her Instagram Story with a red heart emoji on Thursday, January 21.

Robyn Moss/Instagram

Her message of love came days after Dale, 32, first publicly confirmed his split from Clare, 39, via Instagram. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the former football player wrote on Tuesday, January 19. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

He added, “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

However, two days later, Clare released her own statement slamming Dale’s version of events. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” the hairstylist wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 21. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clare acknowledged their relationship was “not perfect,” but she was “genuinely invested with all of [her] heart.” She added that she did “not have the answers.”

“This is not what I expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother,” her statement continued. “It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life, right[?] I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Although their split seemed sudden, a source told Life & Style on January 21 the Bachelor Nation pair had been struggling with “trust issues” and their “long-distance” relationship.

“They tried,” explained the insider. “It just became really clear as they were getting to know each other that they were way more different than similar.”

Despite some rumors claiming Dale was not faithful during their romance, a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style that the former football player “never cheated” on the Sacramento native.

Life & Style exclusively broke the news in August 2020 that Clare and Dale were engaged after she had “fallen in love” with the contestant just 12 days into filming season 16 of The Bachelorette. They were together for five months before calling it quits.

It looks like the drama is just getting started.