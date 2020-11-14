Feeling the love! Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley shared a sweet new photo of herself and fiancé Dale Moss, along with some sweet words about their relationship. “Home is wherever I’m with you,” the 39-year-old captioned the snapshot of the engaged couple kissing while Dale sat on a countertop.

The former NFL star, 32, made sure to chime in on the loved-up post. “No truer words have been spoken!” Dale commented.

The new couple recently started flaunting their love on social media after their epic proposal aired during the week four episode on November 5. On November 6, Clare shared a cute video of the pair going out for their first coffee run together. The following day, Dale posted a snapshot of the duo in the car. “Where we headed next, @clarecrawley?” he captioned the cute picture.

Life & Style exclusively revealed in July that the hairstylist “threatened to quit” the ABC dating reality series after “falling in love” with the athlete after just 12 days of filming. During the first night of filming, Clare presented Dale with the coveted first impression rose. Shortly after, Life & Style exclusively confirmed the couple were engaged in August.

According to Bachelor Nation boss Chris Harrison, the lovebirds “are the good yin and the yang,” the TV host exclusively told Life & Style in November. Chris also revealed he thought the moment when the Sacramento native mentioned she wanted children during the Tuesday, November 10 episode was “cute” and actually an excellent example of why the twosome makes a “great couple.”

“Dale is very centered. I think he’s very calming. He’s a very chill guy and Claire is fiery,” the TV personality explained. “She’s emotional. She’s impetuous in moments like that. She’s going to yell out ‘babies’ and be funny and goofy and embrace it. Dale’s that guy that’s like very relaxed.” At the end of the day, the Texas native thinks the Bachelorette couple “balance each other out.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Clare and Dale’s relationship goes the distance, but Chris thinks they’re in it for the long haul. “Right now, I know they are head over heels in love,” he gushed to Life & Style. “I can tell you that.”