Out and about! Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss got coffee together for the “first” time since their engagement was revealed on the Thursday, November 5, episode of the ABC dating reality series.

“Grabbing our first coffee together ☺️,” the 39-year-old athlete captioned an adorable video of the newly engaged couple in the car playing around with voice-changing apps. “Alright, y’all, so, who sounds better? Say what up,” Dale, 32, asked the camera before panning to his lady love. “What up, what voice is it on? Normal?” the hairstylist asked in a deep-sounding voice. “You sound beautiful, you sound like a queen,” the former NFL player assured her. “Thank you!” she sang back to him.

The South Dakota native got down on one knee and proposed to the reality starlet during week 4 of season 16 of The Bachelorette. Life & Style exclusively revealed the pair were engaged in early August, and a source confirmed the pair were “a great match” shortly after the happy news.

On Friday, November 6, the dynamic duo went on Good Morning America and spoke about their whirlwind romance, which Life & Style exclusively revealed in July after Clare “threatened to quit” the show after “falling in love” with Dale just 12 days into shooting.

“After we had our first group date, in my mind and in my heart, everything was already written,” the Special Olympics ambassador said while appearing on the morning show with his future wife via livestream. “So everything after the fact validated that, and I knew in my heart that it was gonna be her and I at the end of the day.” He noted he knew he had feelings for the Sacramento native “after the first night” they met.

Despite the backlash from viewers about their whirlwind courtship, proposing “was never a question” in Dale’s mind — and he didn’t care about the timing.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I said from the beginning, there was never a time I wouldn’t be there for you,” the athlete told his wife-to-be during the talk show appearance. “And my heart was so full and I knew exactly what I wanted to do. So, never a second thought. If you see in that episode, we’re so relaxed and we’re so calm together, and we knew in that moment we were exactly where we were meant to be.”