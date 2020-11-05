Spotted! Bachelorette Clare Crawley stepped out in her hometown of Sacramento on Thursday, November 5, wearing a large diamond ring on her engagement finger amid her relationship with contestant Dale Moss.

In photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the season 16 star, 39, can be seen shopping at Target with the dazzling ring, which included a large center stone, on ~that~ finger.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

On October 19, photos circulated of the hairstylist wearing a different diamond ring while walking around Sacramento, but the Bachelor Nation babe took to Instagram to clear up any speculation about where the piece of jewelry came from.

“People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love,” she wrote via Instagram shortly after the pictures began circulating. Her personal promise ring has a silver-colored band with five flat diamonds at the top.

“In the past, I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity and in the end would feel depleted and empty,” she continued. “This is my promise to myself. To make sure I always had enough self-love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally. And that is something no man could take away from me.”

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare wanted to “quit” season 16 because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale, 32, just 12 days into filming. Days later, talk among production was the former football player proposed to the leading lady, and they are now engaged. An insider told Life & Style in October that the pair are “still very much together and in love.”

Tayshia Adams is stepping in for Clare as the new Bachelorette to finish out the season, and the details surrounding their swap are a bit tense. On October 24, the hairstylist “liked” a slew of tweets that said production was giving her “a bad edit” and “trying to force her out.”

However, ABC executive Rob Mills seemingly dismissed the tweets during an appearance on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast on October 27.

“As the lead, you have moments where you’re like, ‘I’m done, I’m out. [But production never thought], ‘Oh my God, what if they’ve met this person [early on] and we’ve got to shut this whole thing down,’” he explained.

Rob noted the results of Clare’s comedy roast group date during week 3 was the moment they knew she would need to be replaced. “When she didn’t give out that rose and she just gave it to herself, that was it,” he said. “That was really it, when we started making the call [to replace her].”

It looks like Clare is ready to show off her happiness!