Dropping hints! Bachelorette Clare Crawley “liked” a tweet about her and fiancé Dale Moss being “great together” following their engagement.

The season 16 starlet, 39, gave a thumbs up to a post on Sunday, October 25 that read, “The rumors of them talking beforehand are false. I rather believe Clare and Dale’s sister when they said [there] was no contact. I’m hoping they are together because they are both great together.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clare and Dale’s relationship was a whirlwind. The leading lady had “fallen in love” with the former football player, 32, just 12 days into filming, a source told Life & Style after exclusively breaking the news the Sacramento native wanted to “quit” season 16 in July. Talks among production said days later Dale proposed to Clare, and they are now engaged.

Given the quick timeline, it was questioned if the hairstylist and South Dakota native were in “some sort of contact” prior to filming. In August, Dale’s sister took to Instagram and denied that her brother had spoken to the leading lady ahead of filming. Clare touched on the topic again during the October 13 premiere and claimed contestant Blake Moynes was the “only guy who reached out.”

“I didn’t want to bring this up, but there are these weird rules that we have to follow for the show of not contacting somebody,” the former Bachelor Winter Games star told her contestant, while explaining why she wasn’t able to respond to his sweet message. “So, you broke the rule that you’re not supposed to contact somebody.”

As far as why Dale decided to join the reality dating show, an insider exclusively told Life & Style his motives were genuine. “He was very excited to go on the show. He felt it was a good opportunity for growth and to meet somebody … I know he’s definitely looking for a serious relationship,” explained the insider. “He’s definitely a lovable guy. He’s open for anything and everything. He goes into things with an open heart and anything that comes [from] it, he’s cool with.”

Time will tell what unfolds between Clare and Dale, but she’s letting her social media behavior speak for itself. On October 25, she “liked” a tweet slamming season 16 for being “heavily edited.” The previous day, she gave a thumbs up to a tweet that said, “Production has control over everything,” including making the decision to bring Tayshia Adams in as the new Bachelorette mid-season and giving Clare a “bad edit.”

